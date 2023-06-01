NIA conducts raids in Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada districts in PFI conspiracy case

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided multiple locations in Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts in connection with the banned Popular Front of India’s (PFI) conspiracy to radicalise and train its cadres to carry out acts of terror.

Raids were also conducted at 25 locations in Bihar and Kerala, according to a statement from NIA. Searches were conducted on the premises of the suspects in Katihar district of Bihar, Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka, and Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala.

Digital devices, including mobile phones, hard disks, SIM cards, pen drives and data cards, and incriminating documents and material related to the banned organisation were seized. The sleuths also seized Rs 17,50,100 from the accused.

So far, 85 locations across the country have been raided in connection with the case. In Dakshina Kannada, raids were conducted in Puttur and Bantwal.

Acting on a tip-off, Bihar police raided the rented premises of one Athar Parvez on July 11, 2022, and seized incriminating articles related to PFI, including a document titled, “India 2047 Towards Rule of Islamic India, Internal Document: Not for circulation”.

Suspects used video sites to spread PFI ideology

Parvez was arrested along with Mohammed Jalaluddin Khan, Arman Malick alias Imteyaz Anwer and Nooruddin Zangi alias Advocate Nooruddin. A chargesheet was filed against them on January 7, 2023. Ten more people were later arrested for promoting unlawful and anti-national activities of PFI and channelising illegal funds from abroad to its cadres, members and accused persons in the case.

During investigation, NIA found that multiple channels were being operated on popular video platforms by persons suspected to be associated with PFI. These channels were distributing content aimed at inciting communal violence and terror in India. The suspects, having international links, also indulged in propagation of PFI ideology through social media.

