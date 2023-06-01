Understand my earlier remark, won’t dissolve JDS: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Responding to critics asking the JDS leadership when the regional party would be dissolved, party senior leader HD Kumaraswamy tweeted saying he does not want to respond to irrational statements. “I am experiencing the pain of defeat while they are experiencing the pride-filled high of a victory. Time is not far when pride will go before a fall. I am willing to wait.’’

Netizens are taunting Kumaraswamy, reminding him of his statement before the polls that he would dissolve the party if it did not win 123 seats. Kumaraswamy, in a series of six tweets, said, “They are saying Kumaraswamy had said he would dissolve the party, when will it be dissolved, when will it be cremated? It has come to my notice that some half-baked ministers and MLAs are making some inappropriate and insensitive statements and I am concerned about their ignorance. I am concerned about the knowledge of Kannada of some of them. If they are not able to read Kannada let them come to me, I will teach them.”

He recalled, “I had said if I am not given 123 seats and if I don’t implement the Pancharatna schemes as promised, I will dissolve the JD(S) party and then I will never come to your doorstep to ask for votes.”

He tweeted, “I had never imagined that a minister who had no common sense would have this kind of ignorance, and his next administration, which was so foolish, was now a matter of concern."

"All I have to say to the uncultured people who have given statements of party dissolution and last rites is that I have not got 123 seats, the people have not allowed the pancharatna to be implemented, so there is no dissolution of the party.”

