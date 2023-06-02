Women skip buying bus passes, wait for Karnataka government's free travel scheme 

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women who used to buy monthly passes at the start of every month to travel on BMTC buses, have chosen to buy tickets. They are keenly awaiting the free bus travel scheme to be rolled out by the Congress government, in keeping with its election manifesto promise.

They say if they buy the monthly pass, which costs Rs 1,050 for ordinary buses, it will be a waste as the government is expected to roll out its scheme this weekend, after the cabinet meeting on Friday.

Malathi works as a housekeeping staffer at an office on MG Road, and travels by BMTC buses to and from her home in Azad Nagar. “I buy monthly passes and mine lapsed on May 31. I usually buy the pass at Majestic Bus Stand on the 30th of every month, but have chosen to wait for the free bus travel scheme. I bought tickets on Thursday,” she said.

According to her, many women who used to buy monthly passes at Majestic have also chosen to wait and watch, as buying one now will be futile. Women to whom TNIE spoke said they are either buying daily passes that cost Rs 70, or tickets if the commute fare is less than Rs 70. They have shared this message with other workers, she added. Ratnamma, a resident of Avalahalli, commutes to St Mark’s Road for work.

“When I went to buy a pass at Kalasipalya Bus Stand on Tuesday evening, the BMTC official advised me to use tickets for the next 2-3 days as the free scheme is due to take off soon. This way, I can save Rs 1,050 I spend on the monthly pass,” Ratnamma said.

Sources from the bus corporation said they submitted their plans to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who presented them to CM Siddaramaiah. While it was earlier estimated that the free travel scheme would cost the government Rs 3,500 crore, the report submitted to officials estimate it to be more than Rs 4,200 crore. Siddaramaiah and Reddy are expected to choose one of three options suggested by officials of bus corporations, and announce free travel at the cabinet meeting on Friday.

