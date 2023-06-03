Home States Karnataka

At least two from Karnataka dead, four injured in Odisha triple train crash

The figure for casualties and injuries is likely to go up as nearly 1,300 passengers were on board the train from Bengaluru.

Published: 03rd June 2023 07:35 AM

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, bodies recovered from trains lay at the site of the accident.(Photos | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least two passengers travelling from Karnataka died while four sustained injuries when the 22-coach Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) - Howrah Superfast Express (Train No. 12864) derailed at Balasore district in Odisha on Friday evening.  Two general coaches  and the brake  van of the train derailed after a collision with the Shalimar-Chennai Coramandal Express (Train no. 12841). The figure for casualties and injuries is likely to go up as nearly 1,300 passengers were on board the train from Bengaluru.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Aneesh Hegde, “A total of 994 reserved passengers boarded from SMVT at Baiyappanahalli. Close to 300 unreserved passengers too boarded the train. There were no details about the passengers.  “As those affected were travelling in unreserved coaches, it will take some time to ascertain identity of passengers,” he said.

A release said, “As of now, two numbers of casualties reported due to the tragic accident and 4 injured persons were hospitalised in the nearby hospital. “Passengers who suffered minor injuries were being shifted to the Balasore, Khantapara, Soro and Gopalpur Health units on priority.” SMVT-Guwahati Express (12509), which was to depart from Bengaluru on Friday night was cancelled.

