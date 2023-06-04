Pay more for power in Karnataka from July 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that people will get free electricity with riders, the Energy Department on Friday issued an order revising power tariff in the state.

Accordingly, Bescom consumers will have to pay an additional fuel adjustment cost of 51 paise per unit from July 1 to September. From October 1 to December 31, it will be revised to 50 paise per unit.

The department said that it is part of an annual revision made to recover the fuel adjustment cost. The order applies to all Escoms. As per the order, the fuel adjustment cost will be from July 1 to December 31, 2023, with changes in adjustment cost in September. The order stated that the tariff revision order issued on May 13 remains unaltered. This means, consumers will have to pay more from July 1.

Bescom files review petition before KERC

Mescom (Mangaluru) consumers will have to pay 47 paise more per unit from July 1 to September and 46 paise per unit from October 1 to December 31. CESC (Mysuru) consumers will have to pay 41 paise more per unit from July 1 to December 31. Consumers of Hescom (Hubballi- Dharwad) will have to pay 50 paise more per unit from July 1 to December 31.

Gescom (Kalaburagi) consumers will have to pay 34 paise more per unit from July 1 to September and 33 paise per unit from October 1 to December 31. Meanwhile, Bescom has filed a power revision review petition before KERC.

