Siddaramaiah govt may review BJP’s anti-cattle slaughter Act: Minister K Venkatesh

MYSURU: The Congress government has hinted that it could review the anti-cow slaughter Act that was passed by the previous BJP government. Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh said here on Saturday that the new government will discuss the Act, which does not have any mention of cow slaughter.

Congress had opposed the BJP government’s move to introduce the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020. The government has permitted the slaughter of buffaloes above 13 years of age and there is nothing wrong with the decision.

Venkatesh, who is a progressive farmer and owns cows at his farm in Periyapatna, recalled how he struggled when his cows expired. “I consulted veterinary officials, who advised me to bury the carcass. I had to get an excavator to bury the carcass. The government has plans to purchase at least one crane for each taluk that can be used to bury cattle carcasses, he said.

50 pc vacant posts

Venkatesh said that his department does not have sufficient funds and is suffering from 50 per cent vacancies.

“Out of 4,234 veterinary hospitals in the state, 1,600 do not have veterinary doctors. The government has given the approval to the government to fill up 400 posts through the Karnataka State Public Service Commission,” he said.

On Amul’s more intense foray into the state, he said the government will push Nandini’s products in the interest of Karnataka farmers, who have stepped up milk production.

The government will push sericulture in Periyapatna taluk as an alternative to tobacco farming, he said. Such initiatives will be taken in other districts too, he added.

Asked about the fall in prices of silk cocoons, he said the government has directed the Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd to purchase cocoon forcing private players to pay the same price. The government had to intervene as prices crashed from Rs 600 to Rs 300 a kg.

