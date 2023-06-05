BBMP forms panel to vet teachers’ qualifications

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed a committee headed by IAS officer Preeti Gehlot as Special Commissioner (education) to look into the qualifications of the teachers to be hired and conduct background checks. Authorities indicated that poor results of BBMP schools in the 2022-23 state examinations were due to unqualified teachers. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told TNIE that despite appeals to appoint qualified teachers, nothing has been done. "Becoming a teacher requires basic qualifications, including passing PUC and undertaking the TET. However, background checks of teachers revealed that many do not have these qualifications," he said. While an overall pass percentage for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations of 83.89 per cent, BBMP schools recorded only 67.53 per cent. The schools historically have low pass percentages in board examinations, even below 50 per cent at times. The schools also suffer from an acute shortage of teachers. In total, there are around 142 schools under the Palike. They face the usual problems of lack of infrastructure and equipment, but a major concern is lack of qualified teachers. "We have been asking for qualified teachers who are professional and are able to carry out their duties properly," Girinath said. At present, the process of hiring teachers is under way, which is likely to be completed by June-end. Many teachers were hired on contracts which are going to expire.