Home States Karnataka

BBMP forms panel to vet teachers’ qualifications

While an overall pass percentage for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations of 83.89 per cent, BBMP schools recorded only 67.53 per cent.

Published: 05th June 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed a committee headed by IAS officer Preeti Gehlot as Special Commissioner (education) to look into the qualifications of the teachers to be hired and conduct background checks.

Authorities indicated that poor results of BBMP schools in the 2022-23 state examinations were due to unqualified teachers. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told TNIE that despite appeals to appoint qualified teachers, nothing has been done. “Becoming a teacher requires basic qualifications, including passing PUC and undertaking the TET. However, background checks of teachers revealed that many do not have these qualifications,” he said.

While an overall pass percentage for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations of 83.89 per cent, BBMP schools recorded only 67.53 per cent. The schools historically have low pass percentages in board examinations, even below 50 per cent at times. The schools also suffer from an acute 
shortage of teachers.

In total, there are around 142 schools under the Palike. They face the usual problems of lack of infrastructure and equipment, but a major concern is lack of qualified teachers. “We have been asking for qualified teachers who are professional and are able to carry out their duties properly,” Girinath said.
At present, the process of hiring teachers is under way, which is likely to be completed by June-end. Many teachers were hired on contracts which are going to expire.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMPPreeti Gehlot
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp