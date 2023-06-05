BJP slams Karnataka Minister’s 'why can't cows be slaughtered' remark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leaders slammed Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh’s statement that if buffaloes can be slaughtered, why not cows? Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said Indians have an emotional attachment with cows, and also worship them.

“Minister Venkatesh’s statement is condemnable. Looks like Venkatesh is trying to woo a certain section of people,” he charged, adding that this statement could encourage more illegal slaughter and transportation of cattle in Karnataka.

Bommai said it was Mahatma Gandhi who first initiated putting a stop to cow slaughter in India. The same was implemented in 1960 by many states. “During our government, we strengthened the anti-cow slaughter law to prevent illegal activities. We have not got any new act but strengthened the existing law. With the minister’s statement, illegal activities will increase,” he said, adding that ministers should think twice before giving such statements. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should guide ministers in this regard,” he advised.

Even former animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chavan said that after the implementation of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act during the BJP government, they had worked hard to protect cows. Animal welfare helplines, animal welfare boards, goshalas in districts, and animal treatment ambulances were allotted by their government. “We had taken all necessary steps for cow conservation,” he said, alleging that the Congress, after coming to power, is showing its true colours. He urged the new government to look into the emotional aspects, and not political ones.

Amendment to anti-cow slaughter bill will help farmers, says Kulkarni

Belagavi: Referring to the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill in the state, Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni on Sunday sought an amendment to the same, in a bid to aid farmers. “An amendment should be brought to the Karnataka anti-cow slaughter bill to help the farmers of Karnataka,” reiterated the former minister.

Speaking to reporters at the circuit house in Belagavi on Sunday, Kulkarni claimed, “The BJP leaders, who speak much about the anti-cow slaughter bill, do not rear cows at home. But I rear the highest number of livestock in the state. An opinion of cattle-rearing farmers must be considered and an amendment should be brought to the bill.”

“At present, machinery has become commonplace in the dairy business. Machines have replaced oxen, and farmers are clueless what to do with their old livestock which cannot provide milk. There is need to conserve native varieties of livestock, but the solutions to manage older animals are also much-needed. Therefore, an amendment should be brought to this bill instead of politicising this issue, since it involves farmers,” he added.

BENGALURU: BJP leaders slammed Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh’s statement that if buffaloes can be slaughtered, why not cows? Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said Indians have an emotional attachment with cows, and also worship them. “Minister Venkatesh’s statement is condemnable. Looks like Venkatesh is trying to woo a certain section of people,” he charged, adding that this statement could encourage more illegal slaughter and transportation of cattle in Karnataka. Bommai said it was Mahatma Gandhi who first initiated putting a stop to cow slaughter in India. The same was implemented in 1960 by many states. “During our government, we strengthened the anti-cow slaughter law to prevent illegal activities. We have not got any new act but strengthened the existing law. With the minister’s statement, illegal activities will increase,” he said, adding that ministers should think twice before giving such statements. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should guide ministers in this regard,” he advised.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Even former animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chavan said that after the implementation of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act during the BJP government, they had worked hard to protect cows. Animal welfare helplines, animal welfare boards, goshalas in districts, and animal treatment ambulances were allotted by their government. “We had taken all necessary steps for cow conservation,” he said, alleging that the Congress, after coming to power, is showing its true colours. He urged the new government to look into the emotional aspects, and not political ones. Amendment to anti-cow slaughter bill will help farmers, says Kulkarni Belagavi: Referring to the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill in the state, Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni on Sunday sought an amendment to the same, in a bid to aid farmers. “An amendment should be brought to the Karnataka anti-cow slaughter bill to help the farmers of Karnataka,” reiterated the former minister. Speaking to reporters at the circuit house in Belagavi on Sunday, Kulkarni claimed, “The BJP leaders, who speak much about the anti-cow slaughter bill, do not rear cows at home. But I rear the highest number of livestock in the state. An opinion of cattle-rearing farmers must be considered and an amendment should be brought to the bill.” “At present, machinery has become commonplace in the dairy business. Machines have replaced oxen, and farmers are clueless what to do with their old livestock which cannot provide milk. There is need to conserve native varieties of livestock, but the solutions to manage older animals are also much-needed. Therefore, an amendment should be brought to this bill instead of politicising this issue, since it involves farmers,” he added.