BJP to protest Karnataka govt’s anti-people decisions: MLC N Ravikumar

“Animal Husbandry Minister Venkatesh has said the anti-cow slaughter Act, enacted by the previous BJP government, would be withdrawn. We will not allow cow slaughter again.

Published: 05th June 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar said the party will protest across the state on Monday and Tuesday, demanding the withdrawal of anti-people decisions of the state government.

“Animal Husbandry Minister Venkatesh has said the anti-cow slaughter Act, enacted by the previous BJP government, would be withdrawn. We will not allow cow slaughter again. Congress has repeatedly said it is a burden for farmers to look after aged and unproductive cattle. They have said farmers suffer perennial losses and it is difficult even to bury cows after they die. The minister announced that he would allow old cows to be slaughtered,” Ravikumar said.

“The Siddaramaiah government is trying to allow cow slaughter. BJP condemns the abrogation of the law. A large-scale agitation will be held if the anti-cow slaughter law is withdrawn,” he warned. On free power announced by the government, he said the state government has imposed restrictions. “Why is it a crime to cross the limit, based on the previous year’s average, set by the government,” he asked.

