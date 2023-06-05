Home States Karnataka

Tipu Jayanti may be back in Karnataka, will discuss it, says MB Patil

Published: 05th June 2023

MB Patil

Congress leader MB Patil (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Minister for Medium and Large Industries MB Patil on Sunday indicated that the Congress government is likely to repeal the controversial Cow Slaughter Act, withdraw the anti-conversion law and resume the Tipu Sultan Jayanti. 

However, since “these matters are sensitive, they will be discussed in detail in the party and the government,” he said. On restoring the 4% reservation for Muslims, which was scrapped by the previous BJP government, he refused to comment as the matter is subjudice.

Calling the reservation hike by 2% for SCs an “eyewash” by the previous administration, he said the state government has no right to hike SC reservation.  “The state government can only recommend it. But the Centre has to approve and amend certain schedules in the Constitution. The previous BJP government just announced the hike without following any procedure,” he said.

Patil said he will appeal to CM Siddaramaiah to remove the 50% reservation cap so that various communities can benefit. Accusing BJP of only raising “sensitive and senseless issues such as hijab and halal”, he said the BJP government had failed to uplift the lives of people. “Our government won’t spare people who create communal tensions,” he said.

