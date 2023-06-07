Home States Karnataka

Police arrest senior in PG medical student’s suicide case in Karnataka

On a complaint filed by Darshini’s brother Prajval, Kolar rural police have registered a case under Section 306 of IPC against Dr Mahesh.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Kolar rural police arrested Dr Mahesh in connection with the suicide of Dr Darshini (26), who was doing her PG in pediatrics at MVJ Medical College near Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district.Speaking to TNIE, Central Range Inspector General of Police B R Ravikanthae Gowda said a team of officials headed by SP Narayan is probing all angles in the case and based on the technical evidence, the police arrested Dr Mahesh, the victim’s senior.

On a complaint filed by Darshini’s brother Prajval, Kolar rural police have registered a case under Section 306 of IPC against Dr Mahesh. Hailing from Ballari, Darshini had completed her MBBS from Koppal College of Medical Sciences and secured a free seat for MD, Paediatrics, at MVJ College.  The police said preliminary investigation revealed that Darshini reportedly hired an autorickshaw to Kendatti quarry which is  25 km from the college. After reaching the quarry, she reportedly called one of her friends to say that she was going to end her life. Before her friend could alert the police and college authorities, she jumped into the quarry lake. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnatakasuicide
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp