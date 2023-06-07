Police arrest senior in PG medical student’s suicide case in Karnataka

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Kolar rural police arrested Dr Mahesh in connection with the suicide of Dr Darshini (26), who was doing her PG in pediatrics at MVJ Medical College near Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district.Speaking to TNIE, Central Range Inspector General of Police B R Ravikanthae Gowda said a team of officials headed by SP Narayan is probing all angles in the case and based on the technical evidence, the police arrested Dr Mahesh, the victim’s senior.

On a complaint filed by Darshini’s brother Prajval, Kolar rural police have registered a case under Section 306 of IPC against Dr Mahesh. Hailing from Ballari, Darshini had completed her MBBS from Koppal College of Medical Sciences and secured a free seat for MD, Paediatrics, at MVJ College. The police said preliminary investigation revealed that Darshini reportedly hired an autorickshaw to Kendatti quarry which is 25 km from the college. After reaching the quarry, she reportedly called one of her friends to say that she was going to end her life. Before her friend could alert the police and college authorities, she jumped into the quarry lake.

KOLAR: Kolar rural police arrested Dr Mahesh in connection with the suicide of Dr Darshini (26), who was doing her PG in pediatrics at MVJ Medical College near Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district.Speaking to TNIE, Central Range Inspector General of Police B R Ravikanthae Gowda said a team of officials headed by SP Narayan is probing all angles in the case and based on the technical evidence, the police arrested Dr Mahesh, the victim’s senior. On a complaint filed by Darshini’s brother Prajval, Kolar rural police have registered a case under Section 306 of IPC against Dr Mahesh. Hailing from Ballari, Darshini had completed her MBBS from Koppal College of Medical Sciences and secured a free seat for MD, Paediatrics, at MVJ College. The police said preliminary investigation revealed that Darshini reportedly hired an autorickshaw to Kendatti quarry which is 25 km from the college. After reaching the quarry, she reportedly called one of her friends to say that she was going to end her life. Before her friend could alert the police and college authorities, she jumped into the quarry lake.