Siddaramaiah government orders investigation into 205 judicial appointments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah government on Tuesday ordered a probe into the appointment of 205 assistant government prosecutors and assistant government pleaders that was on the verge of completion and the appointment orders were to be issued shortly.Sources said the exams were held in July last year over two days and a viva-voce was conducted for the selected aspirants, where officers from the judiciary and prosecution participated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the government has received complaints about irregularities and corruption as regards these exams and ordered Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma to have the matter investigated by the departmental officials concerned and those responsible should be booked without any fear or favour.

The exams were held for these positions after a judicial intervention.The High Court division bench consisting of the then Chief Justice RR Awasti and Justice AS Kinagi had said that these exams need to be conducted within six weeks, considering there were delays in cases because vacant positions of pleaders and prosecutors were not filled since 2019.

Pleaders and prosecutors are the essential part of the legal system helping the courts dispense justice from the lower courts to the high courts. There were constant complaints that vacancies in these positions had resulted in delays by courts.

BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah government on Tuesday ordered a probe into the appointment of 205 assistant government prosecutors and assistant government pleaders that was on the verge of completion and the appointment orders were to be issued shortly.Sources said the exams were held in July last year over two days and a viva-voce was conducted for the selected aspirants, where officers from the judiciary and prosecution participated. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the government has received complaints about irregularities and corruption as regards these exams and ordered Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma to have the matter investigated by the departmental officials concerned and those responsible should be booked without any fear or favour. The exams were held for these positions after a judicial intervention.The High Court division bench consisting of the then Chief Justice RR Awasti and Justice AS Kinagi had said that these exams need to be conducted within six weeks, considering there were delays in cases because vacant positions of pleaders and prosecutors were not filled since 2019. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pleaders and prosecutors are the essential part of the legal system helping the courts dispense justice from the lower courts to the high courts. There were constant complaints that vacancies in these positions had resulted in delays by courts.