Siddaramiah comment on free power adds to confusion in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As confusion prevails over who precisely would be eligible for the free electricity guarantee scheme, promised by the Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Tuesday clarified that those who consume power within 200 units are not required to pay the bill.

As officials and the CM himself had explained that an average of 12-month consumption would be taken and 10% above that would be considered free, his Tuesday ‘clarification’ only confused matters further. He, however, said the ‘Shakti’ guarantee will not be applicable to commercial properties.

He also said up to 200 units free is also applicable for tenants. “We will provide free power (up to 200 units) to those living in rented houses. People who consume less than 200 units of power need not have to pay the bills,” he added. Energy Minister KJ George has called a press meet on Wednesday which is likely to give clarification.

‘Will urge Centre to include quota hike in 9th Schedule’

CM Siddaramaiah said the state government will urge the Centre to incl­ude the reservation hike for SC/STs under the 9th Schedule. He said the previous government had created confusion on internal reservations. “Our government will end all confusion. Equal opportunities have to be given to those who are deprived of opportunities.”

