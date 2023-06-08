Home States Karnataka

Former J&K CM Farooq calls on Siddaramaiah, Gowda, hints at anti-BJP pact 

It is in this wake that Abdullah’s visit though looks like a norm with regard to Siddaramaiah, his meeting with JDS supremo Deve Gowda has something to do with politics.

Published: 08th June 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah speaks with JDS supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda at the latter’s residenc, as former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy looks on, in B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  National Conference chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda here on Wednesday.

Though the visit is being observed as a courtesy call, political circles were abuzz with speculation that Abdullah sought the support of both leaders to forge an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2024 general election. He had in fact attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah on May 20, along with other Opposition leaders, including NCP’s Sharad Pawar and JDU chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

It is in this wake that Abdullah’s visit though looks like a norm with regard to Siddaramaiah, his meeting with JDS supremo Deve Gowda has something to do with politics. The JDS has kept its options open for forging an alliance with any of the parties and it will depend upon its performance in the BBMP and ZP/TP polls that the party leadership has been focusing on, according to sources. 

“My dear friend, the former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Farooq Abdullah, came to see me today, at my residence. He enquired after my health. I am very grateful to him for having come all the way. We discussed the happenings in the country, especially Kashmir. My sincere good wishes are with Farooq sahib and the people of J&K, who gave me a lot of love and affection when I was Prime Minister(Sic),” tweeted Deve Gowda.

“Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Farooq Abdullah met me & congratulated me. We discussed various issues of national importance and how Karnataka can be a strong partner in nation building & fostering peace,” tweeted Siddaramaiah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah H D Deve Gowda Farooq Abdullah
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp