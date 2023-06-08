Former J&K CM Farooq calls on Siddaramaiah, Gowda, hints at anti-BJP pact 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: National Conference chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda here on Wednesday.

Though the visit is being observed as a courtesy call, political circles were abuzz with speculation that Abdullah sought the support of both leaders to forge an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2024 general election. He had in fact attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah on May 20, along with other Opposition leaders, including NCP’s Sharad Pawar and JDU chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

It is in this wake that Abdullah’s visit though looks like a norm with regard to Siddaramaiah, his meeting with JDS supremo Deve Gowda has something to do with politics. The JDS has kept its options open for forging an alliance with any of the parties and it will depend upon its performance in the BBMP and ZP/TP polls that the party leadership has been focusing on, according to sources.

“My dear friend, the former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Farooq Abdullah, came to see me today, at my residence. He enquired after my health. I am very grateful to him for having come all the way. We discussed the happenings in the country, especially Kashmir. My sincere good wishes are with Farooq sahib and the people of J&K, who gave me a lot of love and affection when I was Prime Minister(Sic),” tweeted Deve Gowda.

“Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Farooq Abdullah met me & congratulated me. We discussed various issues of national importance and how Karnataka can be a strong partner in nation building & fostering peace,” tweeted Siddaramaiah.

