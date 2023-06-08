Home States Karnataka

GST, I-T payers can’t avail Gruha Lakshmi benefits in Karnataka

Eligible beneficiaries can submit their applications between June 15 and July 15. 

Published: 08th June 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has issued detailed guidelines for the implementation of Gruha Lakshmi scheme (Rs 2,000 per month for every woman head of a family). Accordingly, if a woman or her husband comes under the Income Tax net or GST is not eligible for the scheme. Women having BPL/APL or Antyodaya cards are eligible.

According to the guidelines, the beneficiary’s name should be mentioned as head of the family in BPL or APL or Antyodaya cards. People without these cards are not eligible.

Eligible beneficiaries can submit their applications between June 15 and July 15.  After July 15, beneficiaries will be selected. They will get money on August 15. It will be sent directly to their bank accounts. Women can apply through the Seva Sindhu portal or at authorised agencies.

In case, applicants give false  data, money sent will be taken back and action will be taken against them. Those applying for this scheme should have bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar.

POWER SHOCKER COMING... 
Be cautious and start saving up to pay the electricity tariff for the months of June and July, before you avail of the Gruha Jyothi scheme. A week into June, consumers are yet to get electricity bills. Energy Minister KJ George said on Wednesday the delay in generating bills was because the department was calculating the amount based on the revision in KERC orders. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gruha Lakshmi
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp