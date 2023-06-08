GST, I-T payers can’t avail Gruha Lakshmi benefits in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has issued detailed guidelines for the implementation of Gruha Lakshmi scheme (Rs 2,000 per month for every woman head of a family). Accordingly, if a woman or her husband comes under the Income Tax net or GST is not eligible for the scheme. Women having BPL/APL or Antyodaya cards are eligible.

According to the guidelines, the beneficiary’s name should be mentioned as head of the family in BPL or APL or Antyodaya cards. People without these cards are not eligible.

Eligible beneficiaries can submit their applications between June 15 and July 15. After July 15, beneficiaries will be selected. They will get money on August 15. It will be sent directly to their bank accounts. Women can apply through the Seva Sindhu portal or at authorised agencies.

In case, applicants give false data, money sent will be taken back and action will be taken against them. Those applying for this scheme should have bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar.

POWER SHOCKER COMING...

Be cautious and start saving up to pay the electricity tariff for the months of June and July, before you avail of the Gruha Jyothi scheme. A week into June, consumers are yet to get electricity bills. Energy Minister KJ George said on Wednesday the delay in generating bills was because the department was calculating the amount based on the revision in KERC orders.



