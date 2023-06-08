Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government will accept caste census report: CM Siddaramaiah

The socio-economic survey report or the caste census was commissioned by the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah in 2015.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the state government will accept the socio-economic survey report prepared by the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission and facilities will be given to various communities based on the data. 

The survey was conducted to avail scientific and accurate information, which is essential for providing reservations and other facilities, the CM said. He was speaking to members of a delegation of Karnataka Shoshitha Vargagala Maha Okkuta that met him at his home office ‘Krishna’. 

The socio-economic survey or the caste census will provide the necessary data for taking appropriate decisions about the facilities to be provided to people. The CM said the confusion created by the BJP government in the reservation will be resolved to provide social justice. In the run-up to the polls, the Congress had opposed the BJP government’s decision to do away with the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims and had promised to restore it after coming to power.

The socio-economic survey report or the caste census was commissioned by the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah in 2015. The report was prepared by spending Rs 162 crore and was not ready when the Congress government’s tenure ended in 2018, and it was not accepted by the subsequent governments.

The survey was supposed to get all the details about the castes, their socio-economic status, their standard of living, and other details, and it was aimed at providing representation and benefits to communities based on their population. Over 150 representatives of different unions belonging to various castes, headed by KM Ramachandrappa, met the CM on Wednesday.

