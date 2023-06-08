Home States Karnataka

These Bagalkot villagers in Karnataka getting free power supply for last 20 years

The enraged villagers locked up a team of officials, who tried to pacify them, in the panchayat office.

Published: 08th June 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, power

Image used for representational purposes Only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Residents of Shirol village in Bagalkot district have been enjoying free electricity for the past 20 years when people of other parts of the state are now eagerly waiting for Congress government’s guarantee of free power up to 200 units a household. 

The power station at Shirol village.
It is the only village in the state where
people are getting electricity free of cost

Incidentally, Shirol is the only village in the state where people are getting electricity free of cost, thanks to Raitha Sangha members, who along with villagers, staged an agitation and locked up government officials in a room in protest against power crisis at Shirol village 20 years ago. After the agitation, officials never collected power bills from the people of Shirol.

Venkanna Malali of Shirol said people of his village faced severe power crisis till 2003. They depended on electricity to irrigate their crops. Because of the power crisis, they faced huge losses every year. With officials of the then Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) not responding to their pleas for proper power supply, the villagers led by Raitha Sangha leaders staged a massive agitation in front of Shirol Gram Panchayat office in 2003. 

The enraged villagers locked up a team of officials, who tried to pacify them, in the panchayat office. 

‘Villagers stopped paying bills’

The sangha leaders gave a call to the villagers not to pay their power bills till they get proper supply. However, the villagers stopped paying their bills though they have been receiving proper power supply after the agitation, Venkanna Malali of Shirol village said.

Meanwhile, sources said many new houses and commercial establishments have come up at Shirol with owners themselves getting electricity meters and cables installed without approval from the department concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Free ElectricityBagalkot villagers
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp