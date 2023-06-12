‘Shakti’ for women: Free bus ride is here in Karnataka

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress government on Sunday rolled out the first of its five poll guarantees, the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which allows women and transgenders to travel for free in non-luxury and non-AC government buses across the state. The scheme was simultaneously launched across the state by respective district-in-charge ministers.

The scheme was formally launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who symbolically issued smart cards to five women at Vidhana Soudha before turning bus conductors and issuing free tickets to passengers, including Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma at the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic.

Welcoming women by giving roses on their first free ride, they distributed sweets to passengers. Officials said the scheme is expected to benefit 41.86 lakh women passengers every day. The guarantees offered by the government will empower women, the CM said.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar issues a ticket to a woman in a BMTC bus during

the launch of ‘Shakti’ scheme for free bus travel for women across the state, in Bengaluru on Sunday. CM Siddaramaiah looks on | Shashidhar Byrappa

‘More women needed in public sector’

“For society to develop, more women must participate in the public sector,” Siddaramaiah said. He highlighted that only 24% of women participate in the public sector in the country while America, China and Australia have women in large numbers contributing. He said Congress believes in empowering all communities, castes and religions. “We want to empower all economically and socially.

About Rs 59,000 crore is required for the guarantee schemes.” After the CM symbolically distributed pink smart cards to five women, Shivakumar said, “BJP and JDS members are criticising our policies but criticism will fade away and only work will remain.” Ramalinga Reddy said,

“There is no rule differentiating below and above the poverty line women, all of them can travel for free after showing the ID proof.” He added smart cards will also be given free of cost and women can avail of them in the next three months.

Anna Bhagya Yojana

The CM announced that the government will give 10 kg of rice to BPL and Antyodaya card holders, spending Rs 10,100 crore. “The poor need to be uplifted. The rich already have their bellies full. Karnataka should soon become a hungerfree state,” he said.

