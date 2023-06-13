India launches multi-lingual legal app for assistance from homes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Justice of India M N Venkatachaliah recently launched the multi-lingual India Legal App, a legal helpline accessible to citizens to obtain legal assistance from their homes.

Justice Venkatachaliah, also a patron-in-chief of India Legal Research Foundation, said that the app will benefit a wide range of consumers, including a large legal community of 1.2 million lawyers and half a million students, a release stated.

After the launch of the app on Saturday, the first call on the app came from Meerut. An employee alleged that his employer did not give him money. Justice Venkatachaliah directed him to file a case against the employer and to approach the High Court.

Former CJI UU Lalit said access to justice has always been a cause dear to his heart. “From Supreme Court to lower courts the doors have always been open for impartial justice. However, systemic difficulties have made access to justice challenging,” he said.

The app can be used in 6 languages — English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi.

