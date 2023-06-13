Home States Karnataka

India launches multi-lingual legal app for assistance from homes

Former CJI UU Lalit said access to justice has always been a cause dear to his heart.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former Chief Justice of India M N Venkatachaliah recently launched the multi-lingual India Legal App, a legal helpline accessible to citizens to obtain legal assistance from their homes.

Justice Venkatachaliah, also a patron-in-chief of India Legal Research Foundation, said that the app will benefit a wide range of consumers, including a large legal community of 1.2 million lawyers and half a million students, a release stated.

After the launch of the app on Saturday, the first call on the app came from Meerut. An employee alleged that his employer did not give him money. Justice Venkatachaliah directed him to file a case against the employer and to approach the High Court. 

Former CJI UU Lalit said access to justice has always been a cause dear to his heart. “From Supreme Court to lower courts the doors have always been open for impartial justice. However, systemic difficulties have made access to justice challenging,” he said. 

The app can be used in 6 languages — English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India legal app Multi lingual app
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp