Surjewala in official meet on Bengaluru, opposition slams Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala’s presence at an official meeting to discuss issues related to the development of Bengaluru, caused a stir in political circles in the state. The opposition BJP and JDS questioned in what capacity Surjewala had attended the official meeting that was also attended by senior IAS officers.

“The ‘secret meeting’ held at Bengaluru’s Shangri-La Hotel is just another way of ‘Gandhis’ trying to control Karnataka. The family has sent their close aide Randeep Surjewala, who neither holds any position at BDA/BBMP nor in the government to decide on Karnataka’s matters. What is his capacity or authority to chair the meeting with the BBMP and BDA Commissioners /Officials?” BJP Karnataka tweeted with a photograph of Surjewala attending the meeting along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, ministers, Congress MLAs and senior officers from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state government.

“Is this where the 85% deals are being orchestrated by the #ATMSarkara to raise funds ahead of 2024 Elections?” the BJP tweeted.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal questioned, “Is Surjewala Super Chief Minister of Karnataka? Under what capacity he called for a meeting of the BBMP Commissioner, ACS Urban Development, and BDA Chief? I heard Advocate General was also present in this meeting conducted by the Congress Party in-charge?”

Yatnal urged the BBMP Commissioner to clarify what was the agenda of the meeting and what was the “assignment” given to officers.

JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy slammed the government for allowing Surjewala to hold a meeting with ministers and senior officers. “Do we have a government headed by Siddaramaiah or a government that is at the mercy of Delhi’s 10 Janpath? People voted for Congress government or a puppet government? That has been proved even before the government completed a month in office,” the JDS leader said.

Who gave the authority to Surjewala to hold the official meeting attended by senior IAS officers, the former CM questioned. “Surjewala is sitting at the Centre, while the ministers are sitting on the side. It is so strange and the Chief Minister should answer,” he added.

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan tweeted with a photograph, “Participated in the meeting which was called by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Shangri-la Hotel in Bengaluru and discussed various issues and betterment of Bengaluru. AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka State @rssurjewala was also present.” But later, he deleted the tweet. Sources in the government said the meeting went on for two hours and they discussed various issues, including the BBMP elections.

BJP LEADERS TO MEET GUV FOR ACTION AGAINST DKS

A BJP delegation led by the party MLAs and former ministers R Ashoka and Suresh Kumar will meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday afternoon and demand action against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for allowing AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala to chair an official meeting attended by senior IAS officers. A BJP leader said they will also seek action against Surjewala for attending the official meeting.

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala’s presence at an official meeting to discuss issues related to the development of Bengaluru, caused a stir in political circles in the state. The opposition BJP and JDS questioned in what capacity Surjewala had attended the official meeting that was also attended by senior IAS officers. “The ‘secret meeting’ held at Bengaluru’s Shangri-La Hotel is just another way of ‘Gandhis’ trying to control Karnataka. The family has sent their close aide Randeep Surjewala, who neither holds any position at BDA/BBMP nor in the government to decide on Karnataka’s matters. What is his capacity or authority to chair the meeting with the BBMP and BDA Commissioners /Officials?” BJP Karnataka tweeted with a photograph of Surjewala attending the meeting along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, ministers, Congress MLAs and senior officers from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state government. “Is this where the 85% deals are being orchestrated by the #ATMSarkara to raise funds ahead of 2024 Elections?” the BJP tweeted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal questioned, “Is Surjewala Super Chief Minister of Karnataka? Under what capacity he called for a meeting of the BBMP Commissioner, ACS Urban Development, and BDA Chief? I heard Advocate General was also present in this meeting conducted by the Congress Party in-charge?” Yatnal urged the BBMP Commissioner to clarify what was the agenda of the meeting and what was the “assignment” given to officers. JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy slammed the government for allowing Surjewala to hold a meeting with ministers and senior officers. “Do we have a government headed by Siddaramaiah or a government that is at the mercy of Delhi’s 10 Janpath? People voted for Congress government or a puppet government? That has been proved even before the government completed a month in office,” the JDS leader said. Who gave the authority to Surjewala to hold the official meeting attended by senior IAS officers, the former CM questioned. “Surjewala is sitting at the Centre, while the ministers are sitting on the side. It is so strange and the Chief Minister should answer,” he added. Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan tweeted with a photograph, “Participated in the meeting which was called by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Shangri-la Hotel in Bengaluru and discussed various issues and betterment of Bengaluru. AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka State @rssurjewala was also present.” But later, he deleted the tweet. Sources in the government said the meeting went on for two hours and they discussed various issues, including the BBMP elections. BJP LEADERS TO MEET GUV FOR ACTION AGAINST DKS A BJP delegation led by the party MLAs and former ministers R Ashoka and Suresh Kumar will meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday afternoon and demand action against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for allowing AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala to chair an official meeting attended by senior IAS officers. A BJP leader said they will also seek action against Surjewala for attending the official meeting.