Vision groups for 7 sectors to boost industrial growth  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Tuesday said the State government will constitute new vision groups across seven sectors to promote industrial development.

Patil, who held a meeting with industrialists to seek their views on promoting industrial growth in the state on Monday evening, said the proposed vision groups will span a number of sectors -- Aerospace & Defence, Machine Tools, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM), Core Manufacturing, Pharma, Startups (non-IT) and Auto/EV. This is the first time that vision groups are being formed sector-wise, said a note from the minister’s office.

The vision groups will comprise industry experts, public sector officials and academic experts. These groups, which will be institutionalised, will provide holistic guidance to the department and lead industrial progress in the right direction, the minister stated.

The government also intends to promote manufacturing and industrialisation in sectors such as future mobility, green hydrogen, food processing, textiles, and warehousing & logistics, he said.

The first green hydrogen cluster in the country would come up in Mangaluru, and the state has attracted commitments worth about Rs 2.8 lakh crore for green hydrogen, Patil said. An IFS officer of PCCF grade will be appointed within the department to help resolve environment-related issues.

Operation of new airports

Patil said the government is considering bringing the operation and maintenance of new airports under the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC). The state is investing in the new airports and can get revenue if it takes care of the operations, which they will discuss with the Centre, he said. A similar model is being followed in Maharashtra and a few other states, he added.

