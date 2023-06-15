‘Biparjoy’ accelerates sea erosion in Uttara kannada 

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Cyclone Biparjoy has dealt a blow to the coast of Uttara Kannada district where sea erosion has set in, leading to loss of land and property. With monsoon yet to gain pace, several coastal villages are already losing land at a rapid pace.

The villages around Majali, Devbagh, Harwada and Rabindranath Tagore beach in Karwar taluk, Mavinkurve, Pavinkurve in Kumta, and parts of Honnavar and Bhatkal have been witnessing erosion. The fishermen are living in fear of losing their livelihood due to the unexpected rough seas.

At Harwada, water gushed into many houses. “The erosion has been happening for several years. All our houses are located along the beach. No fencing work has been taken up so far. We have submitted many petitions to the government, but they have all fallen on deaf ears. Every year, the sea is eating into the land. If the same continues, our houses will be gone,” said Roshan, a fisherman at Majali.

(Top) Eroded coastline at Tharangameti in Uttara Kannada; (above) Sea erosion at Battampady on the outskirts of Mangaluru | Express, KPN

Ishwar Majalikar, a fisherman from Tharangameti village in Ankola, says he has been hit hard. He lost his country boat, which was anchored on the beach, due to high velocity wind. The sea has taken away a huge patch of land at Tharangameti. At least 20 coconut trees have been uprooted and houses were flooded.

Mankal Vaidya, Minister of Fisheries and Ports, said the State Government is geared up to reach out to people in case the cyclone turns severe.

“We have begun our preparations. I have conducted a meeting with officials. The Health Department and the power sector have been put on high alert. We will address all issues of the fishermen,” he assured.

The minister said he will visit Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts and meet the fishermen and officials concerned.

