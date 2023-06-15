Home States Karnataka

Centre defends move to stop foodgrain sale to states  

In this Open Market Sale Scheme, the quantity that a bidder can purchase in a single bid ranges from 10-100 MTs.

Published: 15th June 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

The officials intercepted a vehicle near Agiripalli and found two persons illegally transporting the rice.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre has defended the move to discontinue the sale of wheat and rice to the states, with the Department of Food and Public Distribution issuing a clarification in this regard.

As a part of the market intervention programme of the Centre, to control inflationary trends and to rein in rising prices of wheat and rice, it has been decided to undertake open market sale of food grains through the Food Corporation of India.

The first auction would be held on June 28, for FY2023-24. In this Open Market Sale Scheme, the quantity that a bidder can purchase in a single bid ranges from 10-100 MTs. Earlier, the maximum quantity allowed was 3,000 MT per bid for a buyer.

The quantities have been reduced this time to accommodate more small buyers and to ensure a wider reach of the scheme that will facilitate the release of stocks sold under Open Market Sale Scheme to reach the public immediately, it elaborated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Open Market Sale Scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp