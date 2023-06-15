Registration for Gruha Jyothi begins on June 18, announces Karnataka government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday announced that registration for the Gruha Jyothi scheme will begin on June 18, 2023.

To avail of this scheme, beneficiaries must register on the Seva Sindhu portal under a special custom-made page: https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/gruhajyothi being created for the scheme.

The government order said that citizens can use any device to upload their information, including laptops and mobile phones. Beneficiaries must use their Aadhaar cards and customer IDs as mentioned on the electricity bills for registration, which can also be done at Bangalore One, Gramma One, Karnataka One or any other centre.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced free power of up to 200 units to each household, and made it clear that tenants would be included among the Gruha Jyoti scheme’s beneficiary list.

According to Energy Minister K J George, there are 2.16 crore consumers whose average monthly power consumption is 53 units. George said the scheme will benefit around 2.14 crore consumers.

The scheme will come into effect from August 1, 2023, and beneficiaries will receive a ‘zero bill’ from August 1 for the month of July, if usage is within 200 units. Beneficiaries must register on the custom-made page on the Seva Sindhu portal, using their Aadhaar card and customer ID mentioned on the electricity bill. For further information, contact any electricity office or call the 24x7 helpline 1912.

Government will withdraw 'guarantees' after LS polls, says Jigajinagi

Vijayapura: While claiming that the Congress government will withdraw all its guarantees after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former Union minister and BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi said that the Grand Old Party had launched the schemes keeping the general election in mind. Jigajinagi said that his statement is based on his own experience and belief that the government will not continue the same schemes after the LS polls. “The state government has now started putting many conditions for implementing these so-called free schemes. The government is imposing restrictions in extending the schemes to people. If the Congress really wishes to keep its promises, then it should not put any restrictions,” Jigajinagi said.

Govt mustn’t put riders for guarantees: Shamanur

Davanagere: Advising the Congress government to keep its word on the five guarantees, party MLA from Davanagere South Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Wednesday said the guarantees should not have any conditions. “The government should not give from one hand and snatch it from the other,” he added. The recent increase in power tariff will affect industries.

The government should implement its Griha Jyoti scheme, where up to 200 units of free power will be given to poor households, without increasing the power tariff, he advised. “Both BJP and Congress are saying they are not responsible for the power tariff hike. It may have been increased by BJP, but Congress should not accept it,” he said. In an open challenge to sitting MP from the Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency GM Siddeshwara, he said, “Let Siddeshwara first get the ticket and contest from Davanagere. There are many candidates to take on him. If no one is ready, I will contest and defeat him. He is also a close relative of mine, but that should come in the way during elections.”

