Home States Karnataka

Anna Bhagya scheme: Getting foodgrain not easy as expected for Karnataka

There are only five rice-surplus states -- Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Telangana. Karnataka needs to go to them directly, sources said.

Published: 17th June 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress members protest against the Centre for discontinuing the sale of rice and wheat from its pool, in Bengaluru on Friday  | Vinod Kumar T

Youth Congress members protest against the Centre for discontinuing the sale of rice and wheat from its pool, in Bengaluru on Friday  | Vinod Kumar T

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Does the Karnataka government literally have to beg for rice? While Karnataka desperately needs rice for its ambitious Anna Bhagya scheme, it realises that getting the foodgrain will not be as easy as expected. 

There are only five rice-surplus states -- Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Telangana. Karnataka needs to go to them directly, sources said. But by this time, these states would have put their surplus rice in the market and since it has not been done, it is a big question as to where the Congress government would source the rice from, the sources said. Congressmen, who protested on Friday, asked whether the central government would have released the rice if a BJP government was in power in the state. 

Experts said the situation is more complicated than just simple politics. “If we have to buy rice cheaper, then Telangana is the nearest rice-surplus state. But Telangana produces boiled rice, which is consumed in only two or three districts of Karnataka. Karnataka itself produces a fair amount of rice in Raichur and adjoining areas, but it costs a good Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg and may not be available for the public distribution system (PDS), the experts added.

On the central government’s decision not to sell rice to any, Congress working president Saleem Ahmed said, “This shows their step-motherly attitude. Remember, during elections JP Nadda (BJP natonal president) spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings? We will protest against this apathetic attitude in all districts in a few days.’’ 

Congress MLA Roopkala Shashidhar said, “Policies should be neutral and not favour any party. In all this, the poor will suffer.” 

Food Minister KH Muniyappa said, “We are looking at states like Telangana and Chhattisgarh for rice.’’
Central government sources said if they give all the rice to Karnataka, they would be making themselves vulnerable in an election year. “Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are going to the polls. If they too make promises of free rice, where will they get rice from,” they asked.

Former FCI chairman DV Prasad said, “About 38-45 million tonnes of rice that fill up national granaries come from kharif and so far sowing has not started because of the delay in the onset of monsoon.” The country had around 100 million tonnes of rice, but during the Covid years the Union government gave 10 kg of rice instead of 5 kg which reduced the stockpile. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna Bhagya scheme Rice surplus states
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp