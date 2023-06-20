No deadline for Gruha Jyoti registration in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to server issues and to meet the demand, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has withdrawn the deadline to register for the Gruha Jyoti scheme, under which eligible consumers will be given 200 units of power per month free.

Meanwhile, over 1.60 lakh consumers registered for the scheme on the Seva Sindhu portal since the registration commenced on Sunday. An official release from the energy and e-governance departments stated that 1,61,958 consumers registered in the two days, while 1,06,958 applied on Monday alone.

Officials said citizens registered both online on the Seva Sindhu portal and offline at Karnataka One, Grama One and Bengaluru One centres across the state on Monday.

On complaints by citizens that electricity bills for June are showing a negative amount, BESCOM said this is because the bill is yet to be updated in its system. The issue will be resolved in two days, it added. In cases where the amount is not reflected, consumers have been asked to enter the amount recorded in the physical copy of the bills and make their payments online.

Consumers can approach their nearest sub-division office or call the helpline 1912 if there are any discrepancies in their physical bills, the release said.

BESCOM clarified that consumers are billed according to their consumption as per the revised tariff and there is no excess billing. The billing system will be smooth without any glitches from July onwards, it said.

