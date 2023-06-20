Several IAS officers transferred in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the Karnataka government transferred several IAS officers on Monday. According to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment Jawaid Akhtar is posted as the ACS of Health and Family Welfare Department (Medical Education) as a concurrent charge. BC Sateesha, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kodagu, is transferred and posted as Executive Director, Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. He is replaced by Venkat Raja, who was Kolar DC. Dr Shivashankara N, Managing Director, Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Limited, is posted as DC of Bengaluru Rural District, replacing Latha R, who is posted as Secretary, Karnataka State Women Commission. Akram Pasha is posted as Kolar DC and Fouzia Taranum B is transferred as Kalaburagi DC. Gangu Bai Ramesh Manakar is posted as Secretary of State Information Commission while Dr Gopal Krishna HN is posted as Joint Director (Reforms), Karnataka Municipal Data Society. Nagaraja NM is posted as Project Director, Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society and Bhanwar Singh Meena is posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zilla Panchayat, Kalaburagi. Lingamurthy G, Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone, BBMP, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd. Dr Girish Dilip Badole is posted as Controller of Examination, Karnataka Public Service Commission, while Nongjai Mohd Ali Akram Shah is posted as Commissioner, Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority, Vijayanagara.