Home States Karnataka

Several IAS officers transferred in Karnataka

BC Sateesha, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kodagu, is transferred and posted as Executive Director, Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust.

Published: 20th June 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

reshuffle

Express illustration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the Karnataka government transferred several IAS officers on Monday. According to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment Jawaid Akhtar is posted as the ACS of Health and Family Welfare Department (Medical Education) as a concurrent charge.

BC Sateesha, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kodagu, is transferred and posted as Executive Director, Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. He is replaced by Venkat Raja, who was Kolar DC. Dr Shivashankara N, Managing Director, Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Limited, is posted as DC of Bengaluru Rural District, replacing Latha R, who is posted as Secretary, Karnataka State Women Commission. Akram Pasha is posted as Kolar DC and Fouzia Taranum B is transferred as Kalaburagi DC.

Gangu Bai Ramesh Manakar is posted as Secretary of State Information Commission while Dr Gopal Krishna HN is posted as Joint Director (Reforms), Karnataka Municipal Data Society. Nagaraja NM is posted as Project Director, Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society and Bhanwar Singh Meena is posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zilla Panchayat, Kalaburagi.

Lingamurthy G, Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone, BBMP, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd. Dr Girish Dilip Badole is posted as Controller 
of Examination, Karnataka Public Service Commission, while Nongjai Mohd Ali Akram Shah is posted as Commissioner, Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority, Vijayanagara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka government IAS officers
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp