Home States Karnataka

Anna Bhagya scheme to be implemented before August 1: Food and Civil Supplies Minister

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said on Thursday that the state government may not be able to implement Anna Bhagya scheme on July 1.

Published: 23rd June 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

KH Muniyappa

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said on Thursday that the state government may not be able to implement Anna Bhagya scheme on July 1. “But we will implement the scheme before August 1,” he told reporters here.

Muniyappa, who was in New Delhi with CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday to explore possibilities of getting rice from central agencies, said, “We have found a new way to procure rice as the Centre has let us down. Punjab and Chhattisgarh have agreed to help us.”

Expressing his helplessness, Muniyappa alleged that Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti did not give him an audience in Delhi. He said the state government has placed orders for rice with National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and Kendriya Bhandar.

Though Siddaramaiah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the matter, there have been no signs of support from the Centre. Shah only promised Siddaramaiah he will speak with Goyal. But neither Muniyappa nor the CMO has received any communication on the Centre’s decision Thursday. Hours before meeting Shah, Siddaramaiah accused the central government of playing “dirty politics” over rice supply to Karnataka.

The state needs 2.28 lakh MT of rice per month to distribute 10kg free of cost to every member of a BPL family and Antyodaya Anna Yojna card holders. If procured at a price similar to that of FCI (Rs 3,400 per quintal), the state needs Rs 840 crore per month and about Rs 10,092 crore annually. 

Siddaramaiah, who is likely to present the State Budget on July 7, is expected to allocate funds for the five guarantees, including Anna Bhagya. The Centre is giving its share of 5kg rice and the state has to provide 5kg more. The state government also had a plan to distribute 3kg of rice, 2kg of ragi or maize if it fails to procure rice. Muniyappa himself had mooted this.

Siddaramaiah had alleged that FCI, which had agreed to supply rice in response to a letter by his government, changed its decision after the Union Consumer Affairs ministry announcement on June 13 to discontinue sale of rice to states under Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic to check inflationary trend of rice price.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KH Muniyappa Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anna Bhagya scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp