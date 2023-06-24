Home States Karnataka

Flight operations to begin from Shivamogga airport on August 11 

It was a historic moment for us when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport by landing here from New Delhi on February 27.

Published: 24th June 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport in Shivamogga on February 27 | Express

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  Flight operations from Shivamogga Airport will begin on August 11. The maiden flight will be between Shivamogga and Bengaluru and vice-versa. Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra told TNIE that the authorities of Indigo airlines visited the airport last week to take stock of various facilities, including bus services.

“It was a historic moment for us when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport by landing here from New Delhi on February 27. It was inaugurated on the birthday of former CM BS Yediyurappa who was behind the airport project,” Raghavendra said.

According to sources, Indigo Airlines has plans to introduce flights to other destinations such as New Delhi and Mumbai soon. Raghavendra said the airport has received RQY, the international code. Asked about the fare between Shivamogga and Bengaluru, the MP said it would be between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 per person. The airport would also help promote tourism in the district. The famed Jog Falls and many religious places are in the district. 

He said the airport will play a big role in the development of neighbouring districts such as Davanagere, Chitradurga and Chikkamagaluru. Meanwhile, local industrialists said the commencement of air services from Shivamogga would be a big boost to the industrial sector in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivamogga Airport BY Raghavendra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp