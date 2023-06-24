Flight operations to begin from Shivamogga airport on August 11 

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Flight operations from Shivamogga Airport will begin on August 11. The maiden flight will be between Shivamogga and Bengaluru and vice-versa. Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra told TNIE that the authorities of Indigo airlines visited the airport last week to take stock of various facilities, including bus services.

“It was a historic moment for us when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport by landing here from New Delhi on February 27. It was inaugurated on the birthday of former CM BS Yediyurappa who was behind the airport project,” Raghavendra said.

According to sources, Indigo Airlines has plans to introduce flights to other destinations such as New Delhi and Mumbai soon. Raghavendra said the airport has received RQY, the international code. Asked about the fare between Shivamogga and Bengaluru, the MP said it would be between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 per person. The airport would also help promote tourism in the district. The famed Jog Falls and many religious places are in the district.

He said the airport will play a big role in the development of neighbouring districts such as Davanagere, Chitradurga and Chikkamagaluru. Meanwhile, local industrialists said the commencement of air services from Shivamogga would be a big boost to the industrial sector in the district.

