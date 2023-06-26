Home States Karnataka

Hundi collections swell as Shakti free bus travel scheme increase women devotees in Karnataka

Women self-help groups are going in teams to temples, and buses to MM Hills, Dharmasthala and Subramanya in southern and coastal Karnataka are running full.

Published: 26th June 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud recorded Rs1.55 crore collection, and the temple town has also received heavy flow of devotees since June 11 | file photo

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  There is an unexpected beneficiary of the Shakti free bus travel scheme the temple hundi. The movement of women devotees has increased, and groups of women are making a beeline for temples and casting their mite into the hundis. 

With more than 4 crore women availing of free bus service within 12 days of introduction of the scheme — availing of more than Rs 100 crore worth of tickets — the collection in temples is likely to swell further. The flow of devotees has doubled in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Srikanteshwara Temple, Kukke Subramanya, Himavad Gopalaswamy Hills and other places.

Women self-help groups are going in teams to temples, and buses to MM Hills, Dharmasthala and Subramanya in southern and coastal Karnataka are running full. In MM Hills, temple authorities have recorded Rs 2.53 cr hundi collection.

MM Hills Development Authority Deputy Secretary Basavaraju said the flow of devotees, particularly women, has increased to the hill temple after the launch of Shakti. There is also a crowd at Dasoha Bhavan, that serves free prasadam. He felt the collection may go up as footfall has increased and they have also focussed on improving facilities for devotees.

Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud recorded Rs1.55 crore collection, and the temple town has also received heavy flow of devotees since June 11. However, a temple priest said the rush has made many devotees and affluent sections put off their visit, hoping the crowd many thin in the next few weeks.

Other temples which have similarly benefited are Gopalaswamy Temple in Gundlupet and Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple. A few visitors also opt for a safari in Bandipur to finish off their temple visit.
Mahadev, a temple staffer, felt the crowd may recede once the monsoon sets in properly and farming activities pick up pace. Tourist flow many pick up again after the harvest and during vacations, with many planning to explore tourist spots.

Shakti has also led to a flow of devotees to Chamundi Hill on Ashada Friday, with about 40,000 women availing of free rides from Chamundi Hill and City bus stop in Mysuru alone. More than 1.8 lakh women used the service on the first Ashada alone in Mysuru district to reach the hill and other temples.

Chamundi Hills, which records the highest number of devotees on Ashada Friday, Dasara and during vacations, is getting devotees on weekdays too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women devotees Shakti free bus travel Hundi collections
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp