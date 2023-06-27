Home States Karnataka

‘My budget will have Rs 35,000 crore more than Bommai’s’: CM Siddaramiah

Siddaramaiah recalled how he prepared his first budget as finance minister and the preparations made by him. 

Published: 27th June 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah. ( Photo | Express )

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramiah said on Monday that the budget he is presenting in July will have an increase of Rs 35,000 crore more than Bommai’s budget presented in March.

The Congress government, which is struggling to mop up resources to implement its five guarantee schemes, is expected to present a mega-budget. 

Speaking at a workshop organised for first-time legislators here, Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government is committed to implementing the five guarantees.

“We might need at least Rs 60,000 crore to implement these schemes and my budget, which I am going to present on July 7, might have an increase of Rs 35,000 crore. We will implement all five guarantees,” he added.

Of the five guarantees announced in the poll manifesto, the Congress government has implemented Shakti's free bus ride scheme for women in state-run buses.

Siddaramaiah recalled how he prepared his first budget as finance minister and the preparations made by him. 

Siddaramaiah pointed out that when Kengal Hanumanthiah was chief minister of the then Mysuru State, he had presented a Rs 21.3-crore budget in the 1950s.

