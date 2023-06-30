Task force in the pipeline to check illegal resorts in Hampi

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: After coming down heavily on illegal resorts and hotels in and around Hampi, authorities are planning to constitute a task force to check irregularities in the hospitality sector. The task force will have its own dedicated helpline to receive information on any illegal constructions.

The authorities, over the last two years, have demolished 30 structures on Virupura Gaddi island and nearly 70 hotels, resorts and restaurants in Koppal and Vijayanagara districts.

Officials said that a few resort owners construct temporary structures despite the demolition drives. Two such cases — where after demolition, the owners converted little areas of their homes into rooms to rent them out to foreign travellers charging excess money — were found.

“The task force will keep a check on such activities and also discourage people from constructing new structures in the Hampi heritage area and its buffer zone. An alternative site in the Koppal district has already been chosen to accommodate resorts and hotels that were demolished recently,” said an official.

Resort owners, meanwhile, are calling for a positive solution to run their business. They demand that the authorities adopt the Goa model where temporary shacks are allowed to be built and rented out during a particular season. Heritage experts and local organisations are calling for the implementation of the Hampi Master Plan which has been pending for many years.

“It is really sad that on one hand, we have pressure from more tourists, while on the other, the government is taking up demolition which is against the interest of the community. The removal of structures is not the solution. The authorities must come up with some policy,” demanded a resort owner.

“The community is part of the site and we are not criminals. We are trying to make a living here. We understand the legality... it’s not something that we cannot solve. There has to be some mercy, understanding. We need to define the meaning of heritage as big resorts and buildings are coming up and little huts are being demolished. People cannot live in constant fear of what will happen to their business tomorrow,” said another resort owner from Sanapur in Koppal.

