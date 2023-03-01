Karnataka government plans conventions of beneficiaries of schemes 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Assembly polls, the state BJP government is planning to hold conventions of beneficiaries of welfare schemes in all the districts from March 4 to March 20. CM Bommai will inaugurate the first convention in Chitradurga district on March 4.

The respective district in-charge ministers and Union ministers will take part in the conventions and the beneficiaries will be given a platform to voice their grievances following which the deputy commissioners concerned will be directed to resolve them.

Addressing a joint press conference at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, Cooperation Minister ST Somasekhar, Women and Child Development and Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar, Excise Minister Gopalaiah and MLC YA Narayanaswamy claimed that the Bommai government has delivered on the social justice and development front.

They said schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Arogya Karnataka, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Raitha Vidyanidhi Scholarship, distribution of title deeds to people from Lambani community, Samman Yojana for weavers, Matru Vandana Yojana, Bhagyalakshmi/Sukanya Samriddhi and Yashasvini Yojana have helped millions of people.

This apart, schemes like Jan Sevak, Gram One and amendments to Land Conversion Bill have indirectly provided relief to lakhs of people, they added.

The ministers said that 75 lakh people have benefited from the schemes which include ‘Matsyasiri’ which was aimed at supporting 100 deep sea fishing boats to increase the income of fishermen, Rs 462.12 crore scholarship amount to 2.97 lakh students for children of construction workers, Sandhya Suraksha, Widow Pay, Maitri and Manaswini for the mentally ill.

