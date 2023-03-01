Karnataka IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri files defamation suit against IPS Roopa D Moudgil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri filed a defamation suit against IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil in a city court on Monday. The IAS officer appeared before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in person along with her husband Sudhir Reddy and filed the defamation suit, praying for the arrest of the IGP-ranked officer. Sindhuri has claimed damages to the tune of Rs 1 crore in her petition.

She stated that despite the court having restrained Roopa from making allegations against her, Roopa continued to defame her by posting allegations against her on social media repeatedly. Further, she informed the court that though the government had conducted an inquiry into the Chamarajanagar hospital oxygen tragedy, Roopa was intentionally raising the issue again and again on social media.

Besides, the IAS officer also stated that Roopa had indulged in bringing disrepute to her by making several allegations that are personal in nature. The court directed to register a defamation case and adjourned the hearing till March 3.

Sindhuri had issued a legal notice to Roopa demanding an unconditional apology on public platforms, removing all posts related to her from her social media profiles and seeking damages of Rs 1 crore on February 22.

