Karnataka government teacher in soup for sharing pro-Congress post on social media

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Sharing a message and video link expressing his support for a political party on social media has proved costly for a government school teacher in Koppal.

Somashekar Harti, assistant teacher, Government High School at Kuknur taluk in Koppal district has been asked to appear before the DDPI for violating the norms under the Karnataka Civil Service Rules. As per the rules, government employees cannot share political messages, videos or any such content in public domain. The message and video link shared by him on a WhatsApp group have been forwarded by many, including four government school teachers.

As per sources, Harti had shared the post in Koppal Rajata Vaibhava group stating that “the Congress party will come to power 200%”.

A senior official said, “The Koppal Zilla Panchayat CEO has asked the DDPI to inquire into the matter. The screen grab of the message and video link has been shared with Education Department officials. With elections approaching, we expect government officials not to indulge in any kind of political activity.”

A principal of a government school said that the department has already briefed teachers and other government employees about not openly declaring their political affiliations.

