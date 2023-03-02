Home States Karnataka

'Unhappy with 17 per cent hike': Karnataka Secretariat staff association

He also attacked the state government and Shadakshari for not cancelling the New Pension Scheme 
and continuing with the Old Pension Scheme.

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

​ Responding to the strike call given by Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike  workers protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shashidhar Byrappa  ​

​ Responding to the strike call given by Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike  workers protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shashidhar Byrappa  ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Government Secretariat Employees’ Association opposed the decision of the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association (KSGEA) to agree for a 17 per cent hike in salaries for state government employees. According to them, the demand was for a 40 per cent hike.

Secretariat employees’ association president P Guruswamy slammed KSGEA president CS Shadakshari for agreeing to the government’s proposal for the salary hike. “It is a unilateral decision by Shadakshari. When he sought our support for the protest, we discussed the demand. But when the decision was taken, he did not consider us. We are not happy with the decision. The KSGEA should have negotiated for at least a 25 per cent hike,” he added.

Further, the order would come into effect from April 1, 2023, while it should have been from July 1, 2023, he said. “The government’s announcement on implementing the 7th Pay Commission report is a mere eyewash as it wanted us to take back the protest,” he said.

He also attacked the state government and Shadakshari for not cancelling the New Pension Scheme 
and continuing with the Old Pension Scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Secretariat Employees’ Association hike
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp