'Unhappy with 17 per cent hike': Karnataka Secretariat staff association

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Government Secretariat Employees’ Association opposed the decision of the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association (KSGEA) to agree for a 17 per cent hike in salaries for state government employees. According to them, the demand was for a 40 per cent hike.

Secretariat employees’ association president P Guruswamy slammed KSGEA president CS Shadakshari for agreeing to the government’s proposal for the salary hike. “It is a unilateral decision by Shadakshari. When he sought our support for the protest, we discussed the demand. But when the decision was taken, he did not consider us. We are not happy with the decision. The KSGEA should have negotiated for at least a 25 per cent hike,” he added.

Further, the order would come into effect from April 1, 2023, while it should have been from July 1, 2023, he said. “The government’s announcement on implementing the 7th Pay Commission report is a mere eyewash as it wanted us to take back the protest,” he said.

He also attacked the state government and Shadakshari for not cancelling the New Pension Scheme

and continuing with the Old Pension Scheme.

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Government Secretariat Employees’ Association opposed the decision of the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association (KSGEA) to agree for a 17 per cent hike in salaries for state government employees. According to them, the demand was for a 40 per cent hike. Secretariat employees’ association president P Guruswamy slammed KSGEA president CS Shadakshari for agreeing to the government’s proposal for the salary hike. “It is a unilateral decision by Shadakshari. When he sought our support for the protest, we discussed the demand. But when the decision was taken, he did not consider us. We are not happy with the decision. The KSGEA should have negotiated for at least a 25 per cent hike,” he added. Further, the order would come into effect from April 1, 2023, while it should have been from July 1, 2023, he said. “The government’s announcement on implementing the 7th Pay Commission report is a mere eyewash as it wanted us to take back the protest,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also attacked the state government and Shadakshari for not cancelling the New Pension Scheme and continuing with the Old Pension Scheme.