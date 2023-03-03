Home States Karnataka

BJP will make Karnataka most developed southern state: Rajnath Singh

Hitting out at the Congress, Singh said what that party could not do for decades, the BJP government did within nine years.

Published: 03rd March 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sankapla Yatre

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh with Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and other party leaders during the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra', at Nandgad. (PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Calling Belagavi the  ‘head’ of Karnataka due  its geographical location,  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the district will prove lucky for the BJP  as the party has won elections in two north-eastern states on the day when the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra has flagged off at Nandagad village in Khanapur taluk of the district on Thursday.  

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags
off BJP’s Vijaya Sankalp Yatra at Nandagad
village in Khanapur taluk on Thursday 

He also said that the day is not far when Karnataka will become the most developed state of south India and the credit for it will go to the BJP government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He particularly mentioned the hi-tech airport in Shivamogga which was recently inaugurated by PM Modi. “BJP is not only developing air connectivity but also road connectivity”, he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said what that party could not do for decades, the BJP government did within nine years. “The BJP government has built 3.5 lakh km long village roads and 80,000 km National Highway”, he said.

Rajnath recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters like Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna who were from Karnataka. These are great personalities known for their valour not only in India but across the globe, he said, adding, stories of Sangolli Rayanna, who was the military chief of Rani Chennamma, inspire crores of Indians. He said he considers himself lucky to be able to pray and seek blessings at the memorial of Rayanna at Nandagad.

Rajnath said that Modi wants the development of Karnataka, one example of which is Tumakuru, where a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) unit has been set up which will generate employment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Rajnath Singh Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp