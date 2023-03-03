Karnataka Lokayukta traps BJP MLA’s son taking Rs 40 lakh bribe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Channagiri BJP MLA and Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) Chairman Madal Virupakshappa is in the dock after his son was trapped by Lokayukta police while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father, from a contractor.

In a trap laid at his private office on Crescent Road on Thursday evening, the MLA’s son Prashanth Madal, who works as chief accounts officer at BWSSB, was caught red-handed and arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A subsequent search in the office by Lokayukta sleuths unearthed unaccounted cash of around Rs 2 crore.

Officials said that Lokayukta police received a complaint from a contractor, stating that he had taken part in a bid related to the raw material procurement tender of KSDL, and was asked to pay Rs 81 lakh to bag the tender. An FIR was registered against Madal Virupakshappa and his son Prashanth Madal.

“The complainant was asked to pay an advance of Rs 40 lakh at the MLA’s office on Crescent Road on Thursday evening, and a trap was laid. Prashanth Madal was caught accepting the bribe,” a Lokayukta official said. Police unearthed unaccounted cash of Rs 1.62 crore in the office and around Rs 40 lakh in a car. A team was sent to search his residence near Sanjaynagar. Lokayukta IGP A Subramanyeshwara Rao visited the office.

