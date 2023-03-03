Quota row: Panchamasali Lingayats to block roads in Karnataka tomorrow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panchamasali Lingayats, who will complete 50 days of their agitation on March 4 seeking reservation under category 2A, have decided to block roads for an hour at 11 am on Saturday. Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji, a pontiff of Kudalasangama Mutt, said that the agitation that began in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Sankranti (January 14) will enter its 50th day on March 4.

He said the community is unhappy with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and hence, they are taking up the agitation. The organisers said the national highways, district roads, and village roads across the state will be blocked for about an hour starting at 11 am on Saturday by the community members.

In addition to rasta roko on March 4, the organisers said that the agitation will go from constituency to constituency virtually to all the 224 constituencies by March 15 which is the final deadline set by them for the government to include them under the 2A category. The community members have also decided to carry flowers on their ears as a symbol of protest. They alleged that they were promised a reservation but have been cheated by the government.

