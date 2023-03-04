Home States Karnataka

AAP to unfurl poll road map from Karnataka's Davanagere

Published: 04th March 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | ANI )

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANAGERE : After Bhaskar Rao’s jump to BJP and the arrest of former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP is likely to make big announcements for the Assembly elections from its Davanagere convention, and present an election roadmap. 

The convention, to be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, is likely to see 25,000 volunteers taking the oath. Kejriwal and Mann will then address party cadres.

Speaking to TNIE, AAP leader Brijesh Kalappa alleged that BJP is playing vindictive politics, and questioned why BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has not been arrested after Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths seized over Rs 8 crore in cash from his residence. 

He pointed out that the central agencies were quick to arrest former minister Satyendar Jain and Sisodia, from whose residence “not a single rupee has been found”.

Kalappa questioned why the CBI and ED were silent on Janardhana Reddy spending a whooping Rs 500 crore on her daughter’s wedding during demonetisation. 

Replying to a question on Rao’s exit, he said AAP did not heed to his high aspiration, and so he has decided to jump ship, which will not have any effect. Grassroot cadres are our leaders, he said.

TAGS
Davanagere AAP Arvind Kejriwal
