Home States Karnataka

Decision to withdraw from electoral politics my own: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

In his speech, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that telling lies is the mane devaru (family deity) of former CM Siddaramaiah.

Published: 04th March 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BASAVAKALYAN : Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that his decision to withdraw from electoral politics was his own and not under any pressure. Addressing a gathering, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Basavakalyan, Yediyurappa accused the Congress leaders of “spreading such rumours” to mislead the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

The former CM said that he has decided to extensively tour the state to bring the BJP back to power. “BJP will win more than 140 seats. Congress is day-dreaming of coming to power,” he added.  

He also said that the four Vijaya Sankalpa Yatras will converge in Davanagere on March 25. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to take part in the programme,” he said.  

In his speech, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that telling lies is the mane devaru (family deity) of former CM Siddaramaiah. “When BS Yediyurappa was the CM, the government gave 10kg free rice to BPL families. It was Siddaramaiah who reduced the quantity of rice to 5kg.

Siddaramaiah is now blaming the BJP,” he said, adding that the then Siddaramaiah government gave durbhagyas (bad luck) to people rather than bhagyas. Bommai lauded his predecessor Yeddyurappa saying that it was the latter who initiated the construction of Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Congress
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp