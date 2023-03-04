Foxconn to set up unit in Bengaluru, Karnataka CM says it will generate one lakh jobs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: World’s leading manufacturer of iPhones, Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group), which is likely to shift its base away from China, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to set up its manufacturing plant near the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

K’taka CM Basavaraj Bommai receiving

Foxconn chairman Young Liu

“The state government will provide all the cooperation and support to Foxconn. It is a pleasure that a company known for its expertise in advanced technologies is investing in the state”, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. As per the letter of intent signed, the company will set up the manufacturing facility at ITIR Industrial area at Doddaballapur and Devanahalli taluks on 300 acres of land within a period of five years (2023-2027).

The facility is expected to generate employment for one lakh people. Bommai said Bengaluru has about 400 government and private research and development institutes, the highest in the world. Similarly, the state has an excellent semiconductor policy, he elaborated, while suggesting to the company to look into investing in this sector as well.

Delegation inspects plot of 300 acres

“Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka,” Bommai had tweeted earlier. The delegation from the Taiwan-based company arrived in Bengaluru, held talks with the CM and inspected a 300-acre plot between Dodaaballapura and Devanahalli taluks which belongs Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board’s (KIADB), where the project is proposed to come up.

Rajeev Chandrashekar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology also tweeted that iPhones are to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka.

Liu said Bengaluru is the preferred destination for global companies, according to a statement issued by the IT/BT minister’s office. Ashwath Narayanan apprised the delegation of the industrial ecosystem of the state and about the quality of IT education which is being provided, the push given to skill development, the availability of trained human resources. The delegation will next meet PM in New Delhi.

