India’s interest in Arctic is research, for China it’s strategy: Expert

BENGALURU: India and China, though non-Arctic states, have been active in the Arctic region and were granted the ‘Observer’ status in the Arctic Council in 2013. While India’s primary interest in the region is scientific as the changing climate in the Arctic affects its monsoon pattern and food security, China’s main interest in the region is strategic, economic development of the Arctic, building a shipping route as well as climate change, stated director, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) and distinguished scientist in the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Dr Shailesh Nayak in a recently published paper - ‘India and China in the Arctic’ - by the strategic think tank, Chennai Centre for China Studies.

According to studies, the Arctic has about 30 per cent and 13 per cent of the world’s undiscovered gas and oil reserves, respectively. Many oil companies have been actively engaged in exploration activities.

“China is a net importer of petroleum products, consumes 23 per cent of global energy consumption and has invested substantially in the energy sector for creating an alternate source of petroleum in the Arctic, especially in Russia and Canada. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is keen on developing the northern Arctic Sea passage as a shipping route and related infrastructure for economic considerations as evidenced by its participation in the Arctic Economic Council and Arctic Circle forum. The shorter and faster north-eastern shipping route and necessary infrastructure will boost Chinese exports and grant it access to hydrocarbon and products and sea food resources,” the scientist has stated while adding that though “India has been conducting its research in both Arctic and Antarctica, a dedicated polar research vessel is yet to be acquired. This is a critical need to further advance our knowledge about polar regions,” he added.

India has initiated its investment in petroleum exploration with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) investing in energy projects along with Russian company, Novatek. “We need to develop a clear strategy and policy in view of our dependence on the monsoon for ensuring food security, developing alternate supply for oil and gas, access to critical metals and rare earths as well as developing shipping routes for access to these resources,” added Nayak.

India’s Arctic policy released last year stresses on enhanced co-operation with the Arctic region, harmonising polar research with the third pole - the Himalayas, contributing to efforts to enhance humankind’s understanding of the Arctic region, strengthening international research on climate change, and advancing the study and understanding of the Arctic region in the country.

“China’s main interest in the Arctic is strategic, mainly access to hydrocarbons and rare earths and developing a shipping route. It is mainly governed by domestic requirements and development for ensuring resource and energy security and economic sustainability.

The PRC is actively promoting Arctic tourism in close cooperation with Arctic nations. India’s association with the Arctic is more than 100 years old with the Svalbard treaty in 1920, to engage in commercial activities, mainly exploiting coal resources in the region, our interest is largely focussed on climate research and its impact on the subcontinent and closer co-operation with the Arctic region. In comparison to China, India’s presence in conferences related to the Arctic is comparatively limited and a low-key affair. We can greatly contribute towards Arctic cooperation and governance by effective participation in the Arctic Council and Arctic Circle,” added the NIAS Director.

