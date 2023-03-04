Karnataka bribery case: BJP MLA resigns as KSDL chief, CM Bommai assures impartial probe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Lokayukta raids have put the government in a tight spot ahead of the Assembly polls, BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa resigned from the post of chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a state government-owned company. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured people of an impartial probe into the case. Virupakshanppa resigned after unaccounted cash to the tune of around Rs 8 crore was found in the residence and office of his son Prashanth. P6

Conspiracy against me, kin: MLA

The BJP MLA from the Channagiri Assembly segment in Davanagere district however said the raids have nothing to do with him and it is a conspiracy against him and his family. In his resignation letter to the CM, Virupakshanppa said he is resigning on moral grounds as allegations have been made against him. His younger son Malllikarjiun was said to be a BJP ticket aspirant this time, but that looks unlikely in the wake of the raids.

The Lokayukta action has given ammo to the opposition Congress and the JDS to take on the ruling party in the run-up to the polls. The raids also took place at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in the state to campaign for the party and spoke about ending corruption in the state.

KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed said the raids and seizure of unaccounted cash prove the charge of rampant corruption in the state. People of the state will teach the BJP a lesson, he said. Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed the BJP which had accused the regional party of using the state as its ATM. “The dirt of the 40 per cent commission is coming out”, he said.

Meanwhile, CM Bommai said an impartial probe will be conducted and action will be taken against those who have committed a mistake. Bommai said the incumbent government re-established the Lokayukta to check corruption. In the absence of an anti-corruption institution, many incidents had taken place during the Congress regime and they, he alleged. The CM said the Lokayukta is an autonomous institution and there will be an impartial probe. Responding to Congress’ allegations, the CM said it was Congress that weakened the Lokayukta by creating ACB.

The Congress cannot claim itself to be a clean party as cases were registered against many of its MLAs and ministers in the past, the CM said. Responding to Congress leaders’ allegations about alleged scams in the Excise and Labour Departments, the CM said those too will also be investigated by the Lokayukta.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said his party will stage a demonstration and lay siege to the CM’s residence in Bengaluru on Saturday. He said the CM should take moral responsibility for corruption and resign from his post.

