BBMP chief Girinath felicitates doctors, PHCs 

Awards were distributed to the teams of the UPHCs and PHCs in various categories of national and state level, by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

Published: 05th March 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors, medical professionals and staff at Urban Primary Health Centres and Referral Hospitals in BBMP limits were honoured with a series of awards on Saturday. 

The list included the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LAQSHYA) and KAYAKALP (set standards to ensure cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices are maintained in public healthcare facilities) awards by the National Health System Resource Centre (NHSRC). 

Awards were distributed to the teams of the UPHCs and PHCs in various categories of national and state level, by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. BBMP officials said the awards are annually given as per ISO accreditation to private hospitals for quality inspection of health care services and hospitals have have provided best quality health care services. 

