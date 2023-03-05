BBMP chief Girinath felicitates doctors, PHCs
Awards were distributed to the teams of the UPHCs and PHCs in various categories of national and state level, by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.
BENGALURU: Doctors, medical professionals and staff at Urban Primary Health Centres and Referral Hospitals in BBMP limits were honoured with a series of awards on Saturday.
The list included the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LAQSHYA) and KAYAKALP (set standards to ensure cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices are maintained in public healthcare facilities) awards by the National Health System Resource Centre (NHSRC).
Awards were distributed to the teams of the UPHCs and PHCs in various categories of national and state level, by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. BBMP officials said the awards are annually given as per ISO accreditation to private hospitals for quality inspection of health care services and hospitals have have provided best quality health care services.