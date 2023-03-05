Karnataka bribery case: Congress corners CM on graft, demands his resignation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With crores of unaccounted cash seized from Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s residence and his son Prashanth trapped while accepting a bribe, Congress on Saturday mounted an attack on the state government, and demanded the resignation of CM Basavaraj Bommai.

They also demanded that the MLA, who is reportedly absconding, should be arrested. Mocking the government over the allegation of a 40 per cent commission, CLP leader Siddaramaiah carried a suitcase to highlight corruption in the administration.

The rally was led by party state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. Congress leaders Ramalinga Reddy, Priyank Kharge, Saleem Ahmed and others took part and laid siege to the chief minister’s official residence. They were detained by the police and released later.

Accusing PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ignoring alleged corruption in the Bommai government, Surjewala pointed out that Modi had visited the state eight times but remained silent on the allegations of 40 per cent commission by Contractors’ Association president Kempanna.

“Shah and Bommai should be ashamed of spreading the foul smell of corruption even in Mysore sandals and soap. BJP leaders are trying to defend Madal’s son, calling it a mistake. What about Rs 8 crore in unaccounted cash? Is that a mistake too?” alleged Surjewala. “BJP has realised this time, they cannot win elections on caste and religion. To safeguard his dignity, Bommai should ensure that the MLA is arrested, and resigns as a chief minister taking moral responsibility,” said Siddaramaiah.

BENGALURU: With crores of unaccounted cash seized from Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s residence and his son Prashanth trapped while accepting a bribe, Congress on Saturday mounted an attack on the state government, and demanded the resignation of CM Basavaraj Bommai. They also demanded that the MLA, who is reportedly absconding, should be arrested. Mocking the government over the allegation of a 40 per cent commission, CLP leader Siddaramaiah carried a suitcase to highlight corruption in the administration. The rally was led by party state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. Congress leaders Ramalinga Reddy, Priyank Kharge, Saleem Ahmed and others took part and laid siege to the chief minister’s official residence. They were detained by the police and released later.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Accusing PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ignoring alleged corruption in the Bommai government, Surjewala pointed out that Modi had visited the state eight times but remained silent on the allegations of 40 per cent commission by Contractors’ Association president Kempanna. “Shah and Bommai should be ashamed of spreading the foul smell of corruption even in Mysore sandals and soap. BJP leaders are trying to defend Madal’s son, calling it a mistake. What about Rs 8 crore in unaccounted cash? Is that a mistake too?” alleged Surjewala. “BJP has realised this time, they cannot win elections on caste and religion. To safeguard his dignity, Bommai should ensure that the MLA is arrested, and resigns as a chief minister taking moral responsibility,” said Siddaramaiah.