Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bribery case: Congress corners CM on graft, demands his resignation

Mocking the government over the allegation of a 40 per cent commission, CLP leader Siddaramaiah carried a suitcase to highlight corruption in the administration.

Published: 05th March 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah being taken into custody during a protest rally against corruption in Bengaluru on Saturday| Express

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah being taken into custody during a protest rally against corruption in Bengaluru on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With crores of unaccounted cash seized from Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s residence and his son Prashanth trapped while accepting a bribe, Congress on Saturday mounted an attack on the state government, and demanded the resignation of CM Basavaraj Bommai.

They also demanded that the MLA, who is reportedly absconding, should be arrested. Mocking the government over the allegation of a 40 per cent commission, CLP leader Siddaramaiah carried a suitcase to highlight corruption in the administration.

The rally was led by party state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. Congress leaders Ramalinga Reddy, Priyank Kharge, Saleem Ahmed and others took part and laid siege to the chief minister’s official residence. They were detained by the police and released later.

Accusing PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ignoring alleged corruption in the Bommai government, Surjewala pointed out that Modi had visited the state eight times but remained silent on the allegations of 40 per cent commission by Contractors’ Association president Kempanna.

“Shah and Bommai should be ashamed of spreading the foul smell of corruption even in Mysore sandals and soap. BJP leaders are trying to defend Madal’s son, calling it a mistake. What about Rs 8 crore in unaccounted cash? Is that a mistake too?” alleged Surjewala. “BJP has realised this time, they cannot win elections on caste and religion. To safeguard his dignity, Bommai should ensure that the MLA is arrested, and resigns as a chief minister taking moral responsibility,” said Siddaramaiah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Karnataka bribery case Madal Virupakshappa
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp