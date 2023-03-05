KSDL staff flags Rs 300 crore scam, tender inflation under BJP MLA Virupakshappa 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the probe launched by the Karnataka Lokayukta into alleged corruption charges against Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited chairman and BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa, the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KS&DL) Employees Union has flagged irregularities to the tune of Rs 300 crore in the state-owned enterprise and pointed fingers at members of the purchasing committee.

MLA Virupakshappa resigned from the post of KS&DL chairman on Thursday. The KS&DL EU has alleged that the procedural lapse and violation of norms as per the purchase manual, store manual and delegation of powers by members of the purchasing committee is the root cause for the alleged irregularities.

‘MLA gave nod to inflated tenders, orders’

Union president, GR Shivashakar said the government must probe the role of members of the purchasing committee including the MD. He also alleged that there was misappropriation in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Speaking to TNSE, Shivashankar alleged that MLA Virupakshappa gave clearance to tenders and purchase orders with inflated prices to make as much money as possible before the elections. “The approvals are given for FY 2023-24 and the irregularities are to the tune of Rs 300 crore. There should be investigation against the companies which have bagged the contracts,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police are likely to issue a notice to Virupakshappa, who is said to have gone incommunicado. Sources said that notices will be sent to his office and residence asking him to appear before the investigation officer. The investigating team has also sought details of the bank accounts of the MLA, his son Prashanth who is arrested, and other family members.

