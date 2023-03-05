Home States Karnataka

Vote for new engine, not old double engine: Kejriwal to Karnataka voters

Kejriwal promised that if AAP came to power in the state, it would provide free quality education, healthcare, jobs and Rs 3,000 allowance to unemployed youth, and waive agricultural loans.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann shows something on his phone to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal during a convention in Davanagere on Saturday | Express

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called upon the people of Karnataka to vote for a “new engine” instead of the “old double engine”. Addressing party workers at an oath-taking ceremony in Davangere, Kejriwal said, “The double-engine government has doubled corruption. PM Narendra Modi, who talked about 20 per cent corruption during the 2018 state Assembly polls has given 40 per cent commission government. It may increase to 60 per cent during the next elections and subsequently to 100 per cent. Hence it is better to elect a government led by AAP.”

He promised that if AAP came to power in the state, it would provide free quality education, healthcare, jobs and Rs 3,000 allowance to unemployed youth, and waive agricultural loans.

Mentioning BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s alleged involvement in a scam, Kejriwal said that even though Rs 8 crore cash has been seized from the residence and office of the MLA’s son, the double-engine government is silent. Terming it “double standards”, he said AAP leaders Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia have been put behind bars by CBI, IT and ED despite zero cash being found. 

He alleged that corruption has been rampant in the state for two years. He said despite the president of contractors’ association writing letters to PM Modi and his office, no action has been initiated. Instead, the whistleblower Kempanna (82) who lodged a complaint was himself sent behind bars for making the allegations and writing letters.

Talking about Bengaluru, the AAP leader highlighted the issue of potholes and said that though the state government has pumped in Rs 20,000 crore to fill them, very few potholes have been filled in the last four years. 

