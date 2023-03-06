Home States Karnataka

Opposition will unite and oust Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Congress chief Kharge

Appealing to people to vote for Congress, Kharge said that both central and state governments interfere in subjects like school uniform and dietary habits.

Published: 06th March 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala during a Congress meeting in Koratagere on Sunday

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

KORATAGERE:  Launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge indicated on Sunday that the opposition parties will unite against him, and oust him in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

“Let all opposition parties join hands against him. He takes credit for work he has not done. The HAL helicopter factory was sanctioned in Tumakuru during the UPA government by the then defence minister AK Antony,” he said.

He inaugurated the newly-constructed Rajiv Bhavan named after former PM Rajiv Gandhi. He lashed out at Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for using central agencies selectively against opposition party leaders, and alleged that they were trying to dislodge the ruling governments like they had done in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Manipur. “What were IT and ED doing when crores of rupees was found in a BJP MLA’s home?” he said, referring to raids on Chnnagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s residence.

Appealing to people to vote for Congress, Kharge said that both central and state governments interfere in subjects like school uniform and dietary habits. “When I asked Modi about his job promises in Parliament, half of my speech was expunged though it did not have any unparliamentary words,” he alleged.
Congress state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president DK Shivakumar were also present.

However, CLP leader Siddaramaiah skipped the event. His absence was conspicuous, and trigger speculation of rift between him and former DCM Dr G Parameshwara. In 2013, a similar schism had resulted in the defeat of Parameshwara, who was running for the CM’s post. 

Siddaramaiah’s absence has certainly sent a wrong message though he was in Arasikere attending a pre-scheduled event, admitted a close confidant of the former who attended the Koratagere event.
“Despite Siddaramaiah’s absence, the event was a success as Congress party workers in large numbers attended it,” said Congress leader Bhanuprakash C.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Congress  PM Modi 2024 Lok Sabha elections
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp