Opposition will unite and oust Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Congress chief Kharge

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

KORATAGERE: Launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge indicated on Sunday that the opposition parties will unite against him, and oust him in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Let all opposition parties join hands against him. He takes credit for work he has not done. The HAL helicopter factory was sanctioned in Tumakuru during the UPA government by the then defence minister AK Antony,” he said.

He inaugurated the newly-constructed Rajiv Bhavan named after former PM Rajiv Gandhi. He lashed out at Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for using central agencies selectively against opposition party leaders, and alleged that they were trying to dislodge the ruling governments like they had done in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Manipur. “What were IT and ED doing when crores of rupees was found in a BJP MLA’s home?” he said, referring to raids on Chnnagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s residence.

Appealing to people to vote for Congress, Kharge said that both central and state governments interfere in subjects like school uniform and dietary habits. “When I asked Modi about his job promises in Parliament, half of my speech was expunged though it did not have any unparliamentary words,” he alleged.

Congress state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president DK Shivakumar were also present.

However, CLP leader Siddaramaiah skipped the event. His absence was conspicuous, and trigger speculation of rift between him and former DCM Dr G Parameshwara. In 2013, a similar schism had resulted in the defeat of Parameshwara, who was running for the CM’s post.

Siddaramaiah’s absence has certainly sent a wrong message though he was in Arasikere attending a pre-scheduled event, admitted a close confidant of the former who attended the Koratagere event.

“Despite Siddaramaiah’s absence, the event was a success as Congress party workers in large numbers attended it,” said Congress leader Bhanuprakash C.

