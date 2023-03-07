Home States Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa’s chopper landing delayed by garbage

Yediyurappa arrived in Jewargi to participate in a roadshow as part of the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra.

Published: 07th March 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The helicopter, carrying former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, encountered a landing predicament on Monday morning in the outskirts of Jewargi town when plastic sheets and pieces of tarpaulin, began flying in the air as the chopper approached the landing spot. 

BJP workers welcome former
CM BS Yediyurappa at Jewarji
on Monday during Vijaya
Sankalpa Yatre

The garbage items reduced visibility of the pilot, who decided to postpone the landing for a few minutes. The chopper hovered over the spot and landed after authorities removed the items. 

Yediyurappa arrived in Jewargi to participate in a roadshow as part of the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra. From Jewargi, he went to Afzalpur and to Aland in the same chopper.

At night, the former CM is scheduled to arrive in Kalaburagi by road, and will fly to Yadgir district on Tuesday.

