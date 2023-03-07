BS Yediyurappa’s chopper landing delayed by garbage

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The helicopter, carrying former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, encountered a landing predicament on Monday morning in the outskirts of Jewargi town when plastic sheets and pieces of tarpaulin, began flying in the air as the chopper approached the landing spot.

BJP workers welcome former

CM BS Yediyurappa at Jewarji

on Monday during Vijaya

Sankalpa Yatre

The garbage items reduced visibility of the pilot, who decided to postpone the landing for a few minutes. The chopper hovered over the spot and landed after authorities removed the items.

Yediyurappa arrived in Jewargi to participate in a roadshow as part of the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra. From Jewargi, he went to Afzalpur and to Aland in the same chopper.

At night, the former CM is scheduled to arrive in Kalaburagi by road, and will fly to Yadgir district on Tuesday.

